Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading 7% Higher

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.69. 324,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,445,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). On average, equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 109,450,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,530,000 after buying an additional 18,447,361 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $912,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,180,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after buying an additional 19,949,965 shares during the period.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

