Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,325 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.4% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,946,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.96.

UNH traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $535.48. The stock had a trading volume of 125,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,191. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $374.33 and a 1-year high of $548.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

