Girard Partners LTD. Grows Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $9.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.40. 21,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,403. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.77 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

