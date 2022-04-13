Girard Partners LTD. Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after buying an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,459,000 after purchasing an additional 139,427 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,328,000 after purchasing an additional 132,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.42.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.86. 52,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.