Girard Partners LTD. Has $8.28 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,832 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.70. The stock had a trading volume of 183,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138,022. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

