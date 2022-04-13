Girard Partners LTD. Has $9.14 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,316 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,252.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 64,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.37. 3,667,519 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

