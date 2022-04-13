Girard Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,008 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD. owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $29,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,534,000 after purchasing an additional 943,083 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,941 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,526,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 159,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,081. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.