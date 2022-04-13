Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $850.93 million, a P/E ratio of -184.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently -1,250.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,259,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 51,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 636,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

