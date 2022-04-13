GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,740 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,740 ($22.67) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($23.33) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.85) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,677.64 ($21.86).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,797.60 ($23.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,801.60 ($23.48). The stock has a market cap of £91.39 billion and a PE ratio of 20.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,608.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,566.59.

In other news, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.55) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($76,857.70). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.98), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($713,968.07).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

