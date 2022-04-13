Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.99

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 370006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 590 ($7.69) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,725.75.

Get Glencore alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.