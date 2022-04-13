Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $22.95. 5,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,138,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 85.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,586,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after buying an additional 1,189,286 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,068,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 261.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 600,857 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 746,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 524,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,910,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

