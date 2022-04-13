Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO) Shares Down 0.8%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO – Get Rating) was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.31. Approximately 64,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 156,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41.

See Also

