Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage.
