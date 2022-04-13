GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $538.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GNNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock traded down $4.54 on Tuesday, hitting $120.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $286.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4678 per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

About GN Store Nord A/S (Get Rating)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

