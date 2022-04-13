Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.780-$-0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
GOL opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.85. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.43.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.46.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
