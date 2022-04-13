Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.780-$-0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GOL opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.85. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

