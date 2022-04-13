Goldcoin (GLC) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0707 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $1,733.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00266178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001245 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001580 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,965,024 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

