Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $12.19

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.19, but opened at $11.70. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 145,662 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. The company had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,934,000 after buying an additional 402,233 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,136,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,672,000 after acquiring an additional 159,452 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,308,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,888,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,766,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 63,639 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 429,421 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.