Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Down 72.5% in March

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,263. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
