Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Short Interest Up 375.6% in March

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 375.6% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

GSEV stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. Gores Holdings VII has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.