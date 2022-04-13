Gpwm LLC Acquires Shares of 33,239 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.3% of Gpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.45. 399,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,794. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.73 and its 200 day moving average is $218.55.

