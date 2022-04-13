Gpwm LLC Purchases Shares of 2,336 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Gpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 0.1% of Gpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,155,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Kraft Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,234,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,031,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,335,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $48.04. 101,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,661. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24.

