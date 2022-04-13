Gpwm LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Gpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.8% of Gpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resource Planning Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.16. The company had a trading volume of 154,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,900. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

