GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Down 3.6%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. 10,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,292,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 372.52%. The firm had revenue of $363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,342,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,050,000 after buying an additional 229,556 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,869,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 674,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GrafTech International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,107,000 after buying an additional 116,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth $104,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

