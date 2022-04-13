Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.94. Approximately 522,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,996,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$731.71 million and a PE ratio of 13.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.30.

Gran Tierra Energy ( TSE:GTE Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$184.43 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

