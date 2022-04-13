Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF) Trading 5.4% Higher

Graphite One Inc. (OTC:GPHOF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 33,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 48,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Graphite One Company Profile (OTC:GPHOF)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.