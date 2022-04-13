Great-West Lifeco Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.83 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $3.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.85.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GWO. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.45.

TSE:GWO opened at C$36.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The company has a market cap of C$34.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$34.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.95.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$18.12 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,795,292.83.

About Great-West Lifeco (Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.