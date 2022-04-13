Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 42 Per Share

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,329.20 ($30.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. Greggs has a 12 month low of GBX 2,025.44 ($26.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,443 ($44.87). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,496.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,829.34.

Get Greggs alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRG. Barclays lowered their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.52) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, insider Roisin Currie bought 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,410 ($31.40) per share, with a total value of £2,361.80 ($3,077.66). Also, insider Roger Whiteside bought 7,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,421 ($31.55) per share, for a total transaction of £189,394.83 ($246,800.66).

Greggs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.