Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider John Leggate Buys 13,260 Shares of Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider John Leggate purchased 13,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £20,287.80 ($26,437.06).

Shares of GRID stock opened at GBX 153 ($1.99) on Wednesday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 12-month low of GBX 102.75 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 156.07 ($2.03). The company has a market cap of £669.90 million and a P/E ratio of 8.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

