Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIMGet Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 5,376 shares.The stock last traded at $33.41 and had previously closed at $33.71.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Simec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

