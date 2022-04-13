GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Short Interest Update

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GTX stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 102,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,770. GTX has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
About GTX (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GTX (GTXO)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for GTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.