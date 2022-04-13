GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Short Interest Update

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTX stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 102,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,770. GTX has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About GTX

GTX Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.

