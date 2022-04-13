Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.98

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.98 and traded as high as $23.35. Guess’ shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 1,085,955 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Guess’ announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth $24,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Guess’ by 4,938.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 829,695 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth $17,031,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth $12,661,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth $11,512,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

