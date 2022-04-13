Guggenheim Cuts Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $67.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Guggenheim from $92.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 146.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.28. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $507,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $626,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,307 shares of company stock worth $8,607,201. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,978,000 after acquiring an additional 87,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

