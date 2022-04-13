Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Gulf Resources stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned 0.60% of Gulf Resources worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulf Resources stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. Gulf Resources has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

