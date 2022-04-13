GYEN (GYEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.73 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. GYEN has a total market cap of $21.73 million and $91,123.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GYEN has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00044179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.46 or 0.07508378 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,262.85 or 0.99861684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00041259 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

