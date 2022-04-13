Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) will announce $259.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.34 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $225.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $987.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $982.53 million to $991.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

HAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its stake in Haemonetics by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Haemonetics by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Haemonetics by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 135.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.30. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

