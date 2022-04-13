Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

NYSE HAL opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 40.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,608 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 68,534 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,772 shares of company stock worth $8,622,182. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

