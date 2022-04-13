Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $23.79 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,057 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up about 1.9% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $23,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,161,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,433,000 after buying an additional 1,981,012 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,496,000 after buying an additional 1,555,206 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after buying an additional 1,357,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,901,000 after buying an additional 1,345,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.76. 3,770,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.06.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

