Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.50 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HALO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.83.

HALO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.50. 16,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,423. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

