Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.62.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

