Hammond Power Solutions’ (HMDPF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPFGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$15.50 price objective on the stock.

Hammond Power Solutions stock remained flat at $10.14 during trading hours on Wednesday.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells custom electrical engineered magnetics, standard electrical dry-types, cast resins, liquid filled transformers, and wound magnetic products for electrical and electronic industries. The company offers autotransformers, buck-boost transformers, control transformers, distribution transformers, drive isolation transformers, encapsulated transformers, furnace transformers, multi-pulse transformers, pad mounted transformers, regulating transformers, and medium voltage distribution transformers, as well as reactors, active harmonic filters, dV/dT filters, and unitized substations.

