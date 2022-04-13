Hamster Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $12.68 million and $378,336.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.01 or 0.07471896 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,275.42 or 0.99839605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00041110 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.