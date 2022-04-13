Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Cut to C$60.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$73.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDIUF opened at $26.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

