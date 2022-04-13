Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $13.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on HARP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 1,331.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 24,702 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HARP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 5,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,769. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.45% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.