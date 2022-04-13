Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 819 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI opened at $111.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.05.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.