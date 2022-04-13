Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 1,321 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

NYSE AOS opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

