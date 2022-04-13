Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 2,618 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

In other news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Baker Hughes Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.