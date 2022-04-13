Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $156.97 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $158.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

