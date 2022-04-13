Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,454 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 314,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $63.51.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

