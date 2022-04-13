Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,763,000 after acquiring an additional 116,915 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 62,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATO opened at $120.20 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.