Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after buying an additional 79,927 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 25,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

NYSE:EMN opened at $107.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.